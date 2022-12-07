Qatar WC: Ronaldo's replacement scores as Portugal lead Switzerland 2-0 at half time

Lusail, Qatar: Goncalo Ramos, who replaced benched Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal's starting XI, scored before veteran defender Pepe made it 2-0- against Switzerland in the round-of-16 in the FIFA World Cup here on Tuesday.

Ramos scored in the 17th minute with a sumptuous left-footed shot from a narrow angle that stunned Sommer in the Swiss goal. Pepe doubled the lead in the 33rd minute from a header off a Bruno Fernades corner.

Earlier, Portugal coach Fernando Santos benched skipper and all-time top scorer Ronaldo with Pepe taking the captain's armband.

Teams

Portugal: Diogo Costa, Diogo Dalot, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Raphael Guerreiro, Bruno Fernandes, Otavio, Bernardo Silva, Joao Felix, William Carvalho, Goncalo Ramos

Switzerland: Yann Sommer, Edimilson Fernandes, Manuel Akanji, Breel Embolo, Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka, Ricardo Rodriguez, Djibril Sow, Ruben Vargas, Fabian Schaer, Xherdan Shaqiri