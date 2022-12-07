Musicians who inspired Brazil's dance celebrations in Qatar

Watching their goal celebrations in the pre-quarterfinal match against South Korea, one may wonder whether Brazil players attended dance classes. After each of their four goals, they broke into a dance, and even coach Tite participated in Richarlison’s traditional 'pigeon' celebration.

The Brazilian dance party did not go down well with former Manchester United star Roy Keane who slammed the Selecao and their manager over the "disrespectful" dancing during their 4-1 win over South Korea.

Defending his team's goal celebration, Barcelona winger Raphinha said: "We were following a historic tradition that represents the very soul of the joga bonito brand of football. We already have as many as ten dances rehearsed and ready to celebrate."

Brazilian players are indebted to four musicians for their eye-catching moves on the touchline. The first piece of choreography was based on "Pagodao do Birimbola" by Brazilian group Os Quebradeiras. The band comprises Kauan Monteiro (Zele), Gustavo Rosa (Gustavinho), Raphael Carlos (RK) and Lucas Alves (LC). Currently, it is one of the most popular songs on TikTok in Brazil.

Kauan Monteiro (Zele), Gustavo Rosa (Gustavinho), Raphael Carlos (RK) and Lucas Alves (LC) of Os Quebradeiras.

After the first goal was scored, all the Brazil players gathered around, hugged each other and congratulated the scorer before the quartet of Neymar, Lucas Paqueta, Vinicius Junior and Raphinha took the spotlight with some incredible Samba dance moves.

"We almost died of a heart attack," said Gustavinho after watching the players dancing a part of the choreography of the band's most recent hit. The musicians are friends of Netinho, brother of Vinícius Junior, who opened the scoring against Korea.