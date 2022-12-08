FIFA World Cup: Netherlands vs Argentina | Head-to-head record

Two-time champions Argentina meet the Netherlands in an eagerly awaited quarterfinal clash at the FIFA World Cup on Friday (Saturday 12.30 am IST).

Argentina bounced back after an unexpected 1-2 loss to Saudi Arabia in their opener. Argentina beat Mexico and Poland by identical 2-0 margin to top Group C. Lionel Messi & Co. saw off a spirited Australia 2-1 in the round of 16.

Argentina have scored seven goals, while conceding two at Qatar 2022. Messi is their top-scorer with three goals.

The Dutch have remained unbeaten so far. They began their campaign with 2-0 win over Senegal before being held to a 1-1 draw by Ecuador. Louis van Gaal's men outplayed Qatar 2-0 to top Group A.

The Oranje then got the better of the US 3-1 to book their place in the last eight. So far they have scored eight goals, while conceding just two. Cody Gakpo is their top-scorer with three goals to his name.

Netherlands have a 4-1 head-to-head record over Argentina, with four matches ending in draws. The Dutch also lead the South American 2-1 in the World Cup, with two matches being drawn. However, it is to be noted that Argentina prevailed in one of those drawn games, via penalties in the semifinals of the 2014 edition.

Head-to-head record

1. May 26, 1974: Netherlands bt Argentina 4-1, friendly



2. June 26, 1974: Argentina lost to Netherlands 0-4, World Cup, second round, group match



3. June 25, 1978: Argentina bt Netherlands 3-1 after extra time, World Cup final



4. May 22, 1979: Argentina drew with Netherlands 0-0, friendly

5. July 4, 1998: Argentina lost to Netherlands 1-2, World Cup, quarterfinals

6. March 31, 1999: Netherlands drew with Argentina 1-1, friendly

7. February 12, 2003: Netherlands bt Argentina 1-0, friendly

8. June 21, 2006: Argentina drew with Netherlands 0-0, World Cup group stage

9. July 9, 2014: Argentina bt Netherlands 4-2 on penalties, 0-0 after extra time, World Cup semifinals