Even in defeat Neymar equals Pele's record as Brazil's leading scorer

Al Rayyan, Qatar: Even as Brazil lost their quarterfinals to Croatia in shootout, Neymar created a personal history by scoring in Extra Time.

The Brazilian talisman's goal at the end of the first half of Extra Time was his 77th for Brazil equalling the great Pele.

For 51 years, Pele had held the record as Brazil's all-time topscorer. Now he has Neymar for company.

The 82-year-old football icon, Pele, who is hospitalised in delicate conditions in Sao Paulo due to cancer, scored his last goal for Brazil in a friendly against Austria in 1971.

Pele is the only player to have won the World Cup three times, in 1958, 1962 and 1970, and scored 77 goals in 92 matches.

The 30-year-old Neymar reached 77 goals in his 124th appearance, but failed to deliver Brazil their record-extending sixth World Cup, 20 years after they last won the title in 2002.