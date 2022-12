Manjeri: Defending champions Gokulam Kerala played out a goalless draw with NEROCA in the I-League here on Thursday.

Gokulam remain in third place with 15 points from eight matches. They have so far won four games and drawn three, while losing one.

NEROCA stay in the 10th place with seven points from eight matches.

Gokulam next play RoundGlass Punjab on Wednesday in an away tie.