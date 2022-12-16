FIFA World Cup: Argentina versus France | Head-to-head record

Argentina clash with holders France in the final of the FIFA World Cup at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday at 8.30 pm (IST).

Both sides have won the World Cup twice. Argentina came up trumps at home in 1978 and at Mexico eight year later under Diego Maradona.

Lionel Messi & Co. are attempting to regain the Cup after a gap of 36 years.

Les Bleus emerged champions on home soil in 1998 and emulated the feat at Russia 2018.

France are hoping to become just the third side after Italy (1938) and Brazil (1962) to successfully defend the title.

Argentina regrouped after the shock 1-2 loss to Saudi Arabia in their opening match at Qatar 2022. La Albiceleste have scored 12 goals from six matches, with Messi leading the chart with five goals followed by Julian Alvarez (4).

Argentina have conceded five goals, with Emiliano Martinez managing o keep a clean sheet thrice in the tournament.

France suffered an unexpected 0-1 loss to Tunisia in their final group game after having already qualified for the knockout phase.

France have netted 13 times while letting in five goals. Kylian Mappe has found the mark five time for the defending champions, while his strike partner Olivier Giroud has scored four goals.

Oliver Giorud has played a key role in France's run to the final. File photo: Reuters/Matthew Childs

France have not conceded more than a single goal in a match so far in the competition. Hugo Lloris has just one clean sheet to his credit though.

France have reached the final without needing extra time or penalties. Argentina edged out the Netherlands on penalties after being locked 2-2 after extra time in the quarterfinals.

Argentina and France have played 12 times in the past. The South Americans lead France 6-3 with three matches ending in draws. Argentina also have 2-1 advantage over the French in the World Cup.

Previous meetings

1. July 15, 1930: Argentina bt France 1-0, World Cup group stage

2. June 3, 1965: France drew with Argentina 0-0, international friendly

3. January 8, 1971: Argentina lost to France 3-4, international friendly

4. January 12, 1971: Argentina bt France 2-0, international friendly

5. June 25, 1972: Argentina drew with France 0-0, international friendly

6. May 18, 1974: France lost to Argentina 0-1, international friendly

7. June 26, 1977: Argentina drew with France 0-0, international friendly

8. June 6, 1978: Argentina bt France 2-1, World Cup group stage

9. March 26, 1986: France bt Argentina 2-0, international friendly

10. February 7, 2007: France lost to Argentina 0-1, international friendly

11. February 11, 2009: : France lost to Argentina 0-2, international friendly

12: June 30, 2018. France bt Argentina 4-3, World Cup, round of 16