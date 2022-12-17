ISL: FC Goa move up to fifth spot

FC Goa climbed to fifth place in the Indian Super League (ISL) after a 2-1 win over NorthEast United FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa on Saturday.

In his second stint as NorthEast United boss, Vincenzo Annese made five changes to the line-up that started in the 7-3 loss to Chennaiyin FC last week. NorthEast United weren’t as adventurous in their approach this time, but it made little difference to the outcome.



Goa got off to a great start, thanks to Noah Sadaoui and Edu Bedia. Bedia made a run into the box from midfield and placed his volley into the corner after some crafty work from Sadaoui on the left flank, who found him with a perfectly weighted cross in the 10th minute.



Goa went 2-0 up 10 minutes later. They were awarded a free-kick at the edge of the box after a foul on Sadaoui by Mirshad Michu. Sadaoui's free-kick hit the wall, but a ricochet fell perfectly into the path of Iker Guarrotxena, who powered the ball into the net.



The start to the second half was subdued. NorthEast United, who had ended the first half with some encouraging half-chances, were getting into the final third more often but not really troubling the Goan defence.



Sadaoui, who had a great game, came very close to making it 3-0 to FC Goa in the 74th minute. He found space on the counter and got around the goalkeeper, but his scuffed effort hit the post.



The match ended with Wilmar Jordan winning a penalty for NorthEast United five minutes into stoppage time. His penalty was finely dispatched into the corner, but it wasn’t enough to win them their first points of the season.

Danish Farooq nets winner for BFC

A fifth-minute Danish Farooq strike was enough to hand Bengaluru FC three vital points against Jamshedpur FC in the day's first match at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

The win saw Bengaluru leapfrog East Bengal FC and move into eighth place.