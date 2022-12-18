FIFA WC: Argentina emerge champions after classic final | As it happened

Published: December 18, 2022 07:11 PM IST Updated: December 18, 2022 11:45 PM IST
Lionel Messi celebrates his goal. Photo: AFP/Odd Andersen

Doha: Argentina edged out France 4-2 on penalties after a classic final ended 3-3 at the end of extra time to regain the FIFA World Cup at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday.

Lionel Messi scored in the 23rd minute after Di Maria won the penalty to hand Argentina the lead. Di Maria doubled the lead in the 36th.

Angel Di Maria is ecstatic after making it 2-0. Photo: Twitter@FIFAWorldCup

Kylian Mbappe pulled one back by converting a penalty in the 80th. The star striker made it 2-2 in the 81st minute to force extra time.

Argentina's Cristian Romero and France's Adrien Rabiot are engaged in an aerial duel. Photo: AFP/Franck Fife

Messi put Argentina ahead in the 108th minute.

Mbappe drew level again by converting a penalty in the 118th.

Argentina won the Cup after 36 years. 

