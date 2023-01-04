Santosh Trophy: Mizoram register fourth win in a row

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 04, 2023 06:32 PM IST
Action from the Mizoram-Rajasthan match. Photo: Special Arrangement

Kozhikode: Mizoram thrashed Rajasthan 4-0 to register their fourth successive win in the Santosh Trophy National Football Championship here on Wednesday.

Mizoram lead Group II with 12 points from four matches followed by Kerala who have nine from three games. Rajasthan have four points from as many matches.

After a barren first half, Lalrinzuala broke the deadlock on the hour mark.

Lalbiakdika doubled the lead in the 77th minute, while substituent Lalvenhima made it 3-0 in the 86th.

Biakdika completed the tally in stoppage time.

Holders Kerala take on Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

