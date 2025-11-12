Brazilian football club Sao Paulo said their star midfielder Oscar has been hospitalised with a cardiac issue during tests conducted in the pre-season.

Oscar 'presented a complication with cardiac changes', said the club as players began preparations ahead of the 2026 season.

The 34-year-old former Chelsea midfielder was attended to by club staff and a medical team from Einstein Hospital Israelita. "The player was then taken to the hospital, where he is clinically stable and remains under observation for further tests to clarify the diagnosis," the club said in a statement.

"In accordance with standard procedure and respecting the player's privacy, new information will be released as soon as there is an update from the medical team, in agreement with Oscar."

Oscar won two Premier League titles with Chelsea before leaving for the Chinese Super League with Shanghai Port. He returned to his boyhood club, Sao Paulo, last December on a three-year contract.