Manjappada, the biggest fan group of Kerala Blasters, have decided to collect video messages from those employed in Indian football to explain the gravity of the crisis faced by the fraternity due to the uncertainty with the Indian Super League (ISL).

The Manjappada on Wednesday issued a statement detailing their plans, which included reaching out to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to convey "the collective concerns of the football community and requesting attention towards the ongoing situation in Indian football".

India's premier men's football league is in limbo as the All India Football Federation (AIFF) has yet to finalise a commercial partner to monetise the league. As a result, the ISL, which was scheduled to begin in September, is unlikely to start this year.

The Blasters, which is one of the 14 clubs that participate in the ISL, have let their players and staff leave the camp due to the uncertainty. Defending champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant and a few other clubs have also suspended first-team operations.

"Taking the lead, we initiated the formation of the ISL fraternity, bringing together representatives from different fan groups to stand united for the sport and its growth. We initiated a mail campaign urging the AIFF to take necessary action regarding the current situation of Indian football. The campaign received strong participation from fans, and many others, including players and members of the football community, followed the initiative," Manjappada said.

"Following this, we sent mails to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and other concerned authorities, conveying the collective concerns of the football community and requesting attention towards the ongoing situation in Indian football.

"As the next step, we are in the process of collecting video messages from club staff, management, players, ground staff, and others associated with football, to bring together the collective voice of everyone connected to the sport.

"We are also planning to reach out directly to ministry-level officials involved in Indian football to present our concerns and suggestions in person," the fan group said in its statement.