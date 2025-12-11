Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has confirmed his attendance at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata for Lionel Messi's G.O.A.T India Tour on December 13.

SRK, the showman that he is, made the announcement in his peculiar style with smart wordplay, referring to Kolkata Knight Riders, the IPL franchise he co-owns.

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi in action against Al-Ahly. Photo: Reuters/Hannah Mckay

"This time round not planning my Knight in Kolkata…. and hoping the day Ride is completely ‘Messi’," posted SRK on his social media handles. "See you guys on the 13th at the Salt Lake Stadium," added the celebrated actor.

The G.O.A.T. India Tour 2025 is an event promoted by Messi. The Argentine great will attend four legs of the tour in Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi between December 13 and 15. The organisers have said Messi will participate in celebrity matches and attend other fun events.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had been practising football daily to be ready to play against Messi on December 13. Several other celebrities will be part of the tour.