India's Olympic gold medallist and ace shooter Abhinav Bindra on Monday criticised the manner in which Lionel Messi's GOAT Tour unfolded in the country, saying it left him with a "quiet sadness". Bindra lamented that millions were being spent for what he described as "moments of proximity, photographs and fleeting access" to the football legend.

Messi's three-day, four-city GOAT Tour has predictably sparked frenzied scenes wherever he has travelled, drawing massive crowds and intense media attention.

However, the tour has also courted controversy, with politicians, film celebrities, industrialists and officials jostling for photo opportunities with the Argentine star. In Kolkata, the situation escalated into public anger after many fans, despite paying thousands for tickets, were unable to even catch a clear glimpse of Messi, triggering violent reactions.

"Yet as his recent visit to India unfolded parts of it felt chaotic and left me quietly uneasy. It compelled me to pause and reflect not in judgment but in genuine concern about what we were really trying to achieve," Bindra said in a post on X. "Millions were spent for moments of proximity photographs and fleeting access to a legend. And yes it is people's money earned honestly and theirs to spend as they choose," he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Still I can't help but feel a quiet sadness wondering what might have been possible if even a fraction of that energy and investment had been directed toward the foundations of sport in our country," he observed.

Bindra, however, made it clear that he has immense respect for the World Cup-winning Argentina captain, who is one of the most recognisable and admired sportspersons on the planet right now. "Lionel Messi is one of those rare athletes whose story transcends sport. His journey from a child fighting physical odds to a footballer who redefined excellence has moved millions across the world. As someone who has lived the life of an athlete, I hold profound respect and admiration for what he represents perseverance humility and an uncompromising pursuit of greatness," said the 2008 Beijing Olympics gold-winner.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bindra clarified that he did not hold Messi at fault in any way, adding that he fully understood the “commercial realities of global branding”.

Messi's GOAT tour has had no real football connection, with his itinerary restricted to meet-and-greet sessions and little or no direct engagement with fans. Bindra questioned whether the resources spent on organising such a spectacle could have been better utilised elsewhere.

ADVERTISEMENT

"As a society are we building a culture of sport or are we simply celebrating individuals from afar?" he questioned. "Great sporting nations are not built by moments, they are built by systems. By patience. By belief in the ordinary child with an extraordinary dream," he added.