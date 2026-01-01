At least 10 players who competed in Super League Kerala (SLK) will participate in the Kings League, a seven-a-side event promoted by celebrity footballers, including Kaka, Kun Aguero, James Rodriguez, Arturo Vidal, and Robert Lewandowski, among others.

The Malayali players, who played for Forca Kochi and Calicut FC in SLK are part of a 13-member team from India that will compete in the event to be held in Sao Paulo, Brazil from January 3. Seven of the players were members of the Kochi franchise.

The SLK players who will compete in the Kings League are Nijo Gilbert, Jaime Joy, Alexander Romario, Mushraf Mohammed, Jishnu K S, Rijon Jose, Ajin Antony, Mohammed Roshal, Asif Khan, and Prashanth K. Forca Kochi coach Sanush Raj will manage the team from India, with Dayson Cheriyan serving as his assistant, said SLK in a statement.

“This is a proud moment for Super League Kerala, as ten of our players are representing India in an international league," said Firoz Meeran, Managing Director, SLK. Mathew Joseph, CEO and Director of SLK said: "On behalf of Super League Kerala, we extend our best wishes to the Indian team competing at the Kings League World." The team from India is in Group E alongside teams from Mexico, Saudi Arabia and Indonesia.

ADVERTISEMENT

SLK is a men's football league in Kerala, featuring six franchises. The second season concluded on December 19, with Kannur Warriors beating Thrissur Magic 1-0 in the final in Kannur.