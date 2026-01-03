Kerala Blasters continue to lose their best players due to the ISL crisis, with star attacker Noah Sadaoui following captain Adrian Luna through the exit door.

The club announced on Saturday that they have let Sadaoui leave on overseas loan for the remainder of the season.

"We would like to thank Noah for two special seasons as he heads abroad on loan for the remainder of the 2025–26 season," the Blasters said in a statement.

On New Year's Day, the club parted ways with Uruguayan attacking midfielder Luna, again loaned out abroad.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moroccan Sadaoui had signed for the Blasters in July 2024 on a two-year deal, joining from FC Goa, where he had established himself as an existing attacker.

Swapping Goa's orange for the Blasters' yellow, Sadaoui continued his brilliant performances. He made an instant impact, making 13 goal contributions, including 7 goals, in the ISL last season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since last season, the Blasters have parted ways with six foreigners, including Jesus Jimenez and Kwame Peprah. Only three more foreign players remain at the Blasters, but their future with the club remains doubtful as the January transfer window is open.

The unprecedented clear-out was forced due to the non-start of the ISL. The men's first division in the country, which was scheduled to begin in September, has been suspended due to the All India Football Federation's failure to find a commercial partner.