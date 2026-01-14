Foreign players continue to leave Kerala Blasters, with Spanish defender Juan Rodriguez parting ways with the club by mutual consent, the club said in a statement on Wednesday.

Juan, who joined the Blasters on October 9 last year, will join Spanish club Marbella FC. "The Blasters and Juan Rodríguez have mutually agreed to part ways, with the defender choosing to pursue a new challenge closer to home in Spain as he joins Marbella FC," the club said.

Juan becomes the seventh player to leave the Blasters since last season. Earlier this month, the club allowed Moroccan striker Noah Sadaoui to go on overseas loan for the remainder of the season.

His departure followed that of star midfielder Adrian Luna, who also left on loan abroad due to the Indian Super League (ISL) impasse. Jesus Jimenez and Kwame Peprah had earlier exited the club.

The ISL season was originally scheduled to begin in September, but the failure of the All India Football Federation to secure a commercial partner led to the league being delayed. After negotiations, the country's top-tier men's league is now set to start on February 14.

Juan featured in three matches for the Blasters in the Super Cup. The centre-back also registered one assist for the club.