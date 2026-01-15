Defender Sanju G will lead Team Kerala in the 79th Santosh Trophy Football Championship in Assam. The 22-member squad comprising nine debutants was announced in Kochi on Thursday.

National Games gold-winning coach Shafeeq Hassan will once again manage the state side, with Thiruvananthapuram native Ebin Rose as his assistant.

Former Santosh Trophy star K T Chacko is the goalkeeping coach.

Kerala are seven-time champions of the prestigious men's annual football tournament. Kerala finished runners-up last year, losing narrowly to West Bengal in the final.

Kerala are in Group B alongside Services, Punjab, Odisha, Railways and Meghalaya. Kerala face Punjab in the opener on January 22.

"Kerala has given us a huge responsibility, and we don't have an excuse to not give our best," said head coach Shafeeq Hassan.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Alkesh Raj TV. Hajmal S, Muhammed Jasewn M

Defenders: Sanju G, Amanij M, Ajay Alex, Bibin Ajayan, Sandeep S, Abdul Badish, Tejas Krishna

Midfielders: Arjun MM, Arjun V, Asif OM, Viknesh M, Aboobacker Dilshad ML

Forwards: Shijin T, Muhammed Ajsal, Sajesh E, Muhammed Riyas PT, Muhammed Sinan AP, Muhammed Ashique K, Muhammed Ashar NA

Staff: Shafeeq Hassan (head coach), Ebin Rose (assistant coach), Shaji PK (manager), KT Chacko (goalkeeping coach), Physio: Ahamed Nihal Rasheed, Video analyst: Kiran K Narayanan