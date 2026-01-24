Kerala were held to a 1-1 draw by the Railways in a final round Group B match of the 79th Santosh Trophy at the Silapathar Football Stadium in Assam on Saturday.

Substitute Faseen P K scored the equaliser in the 80th minute after Kerala had led through an own goal netted in the 37th minute.

Shafeeq Hassan's Kerala have four points from two rounds as they defeated Punjab 3-1 in the opener. Kerala's next match is against Odisha on January 27.

The Railways controlled the tempo early on, but Kerala were rewarded for their pressure in the final third when a cross was, inadvertently, turned in by Soibam Abhinash Singh. The Railways defender was put under pressure from Kerala's leading scorer Muhammad Ajsal.

Kerala pressed for a late winner, but the Railways' defence stayed intact.

Reigning champions West Bengal got a late winner against Uttarakhand to make it two wins in Group A on Friday. Bengal had upset Kerala with a late goal in last season's final.