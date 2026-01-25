Kochi: Kerala Blasters FC have completed the signing of Marlon Roos Trujillo, strengthening the squad ahead of the upcoming season. A right-footed attacker who is comfortable across advanced positions, Marlon adds creativity and flexibility in the final third. Capable of operating as an attacking midfielder as well as in wider roles, he brings sharp movement between the lines, an eye for the final pass, and a direct intent in possession. His ability to link play in tight areas and contribute to attacking phases provides Kerala Blasters FC with an added option to increase tempo and threat in the opponent’s half.

Marlon arrives at Kerala Blasters FC with solid experience in European football, having progressed through the youth ranks of 1 FSV Mainz 05 before stepping up to senior football with Mainz 05 II. He later moved to Croatia and represented HNK Vukovar 1991, where he continued to gain valuable minutes and contribute in attacking areas across league campaigns. Across his career so far, Marlon has made 130 appearances, scoring 20 goals and providing 27 assists, reflecting his ability to consistently impact the final third and support the team’s attacking play. At the international level, Marlon has represented Germany at U18 and U19 level, gaining valuable experience in elite youth international football and further strengthening his profile as a technically sound, high-potential attacking player.

Speaking on the signing, Abhik Chatterjee, CEO, Kerala Blasters FC, said: “Marlon is a player who brings a strong personality and calmness to the group. His ability to stay composed under pressure and contribute in key moments adds real value to our squad. We are pleased to have him join us and look forward to seeing him integrate quickly with the team.”

Marlon will join the squad for training in the coming days and will begin preparations with the team immediately.