Kerala Blasters began their Indian Super League campaign with a defeat, going down 0–2 to Mohun Bagan Super Giant at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday.

The defending champions were the superior side on home turf, controlling proceedings and securing a comfortable win. Jamie McLaren opened the scoring in the 36th minute, a lead Mohun Bagan maintained deep into the game.

Kerala Blasters struggled to create meaningful chances throughout the match. The Kochi-based side managed just two shots, neither of which was on target. In contrast, Mohun Bagan were relentless in attack, firing 23 shots, with seven on target.

As they pushed for a second goal to seal the game, the Kolkata side found the breakthrough in the seventh minute of added time, with Tom Aldred finding the back of the net.

The defeat leaves plenty for Blasters head coach David Catala to work on ahead of their next fixture against Mumbai City FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on February 22.