The unusual circumstances in the Indian Super League (ISL) season have opened a window of opportunity for Malayali players, who make up almost 40% of the Kerala Blasters first team. However, the two fixtures at the start of the season have shown that it won't be easy for the local boys to get regular minutes under head coach David Catala.

While seven of the ten Malayalis in the 27-member first team squad featured against Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mumbai City, none of them managed to accumulate more than half of the available 180 minutes. It can be argued that they have yet to reach peak fitness due to a hurried pre-season, but there were enough signs to suggest that the Malayali players must work harder to impress Catala.

Sachin faces competition in goal

Let's analyse the situation by position, starting with goalkeepers. Sachin Suresh, who was the first choice last season, missed the match against Mumbai due to a minor injury in the opener in Kolkata. In the absence of the 25-year-old from Thrissur, Chhattisgarh native Arsh Anwer Shaikh stepped up and gave a good account of himself by saving a penalty and making a series of crucial saves to keep the scoreline a respectable 0-1.

Sachin Suresh in action for Kerala Blasters. File photo: ISL

Sachin had been prone to spills last season, and while he showed improvement in the first match by making a cautious effort to push the balls he couldn't get a grip on away from the attackers, his hesitancy to attack corners and put pressure in one-on-one situations still needs a lot of work. Catala confirmed on Friday that both Sachin and Arsh were available for Saturday's home match against Inter Kashi. A 20-year-old Malayali, Alsabith Sulaiman, is the third goalkeeper in the side.

Saheef must learn from Naocha

In defence, Keralite Muhammad Saheef played 90 minutes in Kolkata in a 0-2 defeat, but he was left on the bench in the second match. The reason for leaving Saheef out for the second match appears tactical, but there was a hint in the first match. Saheef started as a left back in a 4-4-1-1, but was tucked into a back-three in the second period after Naocha Singh was introduced.

On the eve of the match against Kashi, Catala said he prefers a wingback system. "I like to play with three at the back because we can have many options," Catala said before adding that "it depends on the kind of players we have in the team". It was clear that Saheef, for all his defensive attributes, lacks Naocha's range, especially in offering width and picking out diagonal passes. With Matias Hernandez proving versatile enough to play both as a centre-back and a midfielder, Saheef will have to improve his attacking game to play regularly. Young defender Jaganath Jayan might have to watch and learn.

Vibin Mohanan. File photo: KBFC

Vibin’s role change and Nihal’s ‘running in’?

The midfield has the highest concentration of Malayalis. The departure of Lakshadweep twins Mohammed Aimen and Azhar, especially the former, was a major blow to the Blasters. Fresh recruits Ebindas and Salahudheen Adnan could prove to be useful replacements, but it might take time.

Two Malayali midfielders who were expected to feature prominently from the start of the season, but have struggled for game time, are Vibin Mohanan and Nihal Sudheesh.

Vibin played under 10 minutes in Kolkata and came on at halftime in the Mumbai match. Under Mikael Stahre, Vibin had established himself as a regular, linking up with the attackers with his range of passing. Vibin is expected to play more regularly as the season progresses, but he must adapt his game to meet the coach's requirements.

Kerala Blasters Head Coach David Catala. Photo: X/@keralablasters

"I play as a box-to-box player, and my playing style is to attack through the centre," Vibin said on Friday about his preference. "But the coach prefers attacks through the wings, so that is how we plan (to play)," said the playmaker.

But Vibin is a player who requires freedom in possession and willing runners on the flanks. For the first part of his job to be effective, he needs protection in midfield, which the experienced Rowllin Borges and Danish Farooq could provide.

The other part that makes Vibin’s job measurable is having smart operators on the wings. Vibin had a good connection with Aimen last season. This year, Catala is hoping another Malayali, Nihal Sudheesh, can form a connection with Vibin.

That brings us to the subject of Nihal, who is one of the exciting young wingers in the country. However, against Mohun Bagan and Mumbai, Nihal was substituted out in the second half, and Catala was clear about what was lacking.

“With Nihal, we wanted the same with Korou, to give us the speed (running in) behind,” Catala said. “He's doing well by going into space behind the defensive line. But he needs to read the situation better (whether to have the ball at his feet or in space).” Korou is a 19-year-old Manipuri winger who played throughout in Kolkata and against Mumbai, shifting to a right wingback role when required.

Muhammad Ajsal celebrates his goal for Kerala against Punjab in a final round match of the Santosh Trophy at the Silapathar Football Stadium in Assam on January 22, 2026. Photo: Dhanesh Ashokan/Manorama

Ajsal, the poacher

Catala’s pragmatic approach means he might finish the games that the Blasters take the lead with a single striker. But when losing, like in the two matches so far this season, Catala throws in a second striker to go man-to-man in the final third.

Sreekuttan M S is a versatile player who can play as a striker and in a more withdrawn position. But the Malayali with genuine striker instincts is Muhammed Ajsal. The Santosh Trophy star got his first minutes late in the match against Mumbai and showed great potential, playing alongside Victor Bertomeu. The 22-year-old from Kozhikode almost scored a late equaliser from a header.

On the evidence of the two matches played so far, in which it emerged that the Blasters like to involve their wide players and swing in crosses more frequently, it can be said that Ajsal is the Malayali who is most suited to Catala’s style of play. He is a poacher who loves to take on defenders and attack crosses.

On his general expectation from the players, Catala said: “We can penetrate through the middle, or the sides, but the important thing is to realise where the space is ... the players have to make a step forward to improve.”