The evolving crisis in the Middle East has forced the postponement of the Finalissima that was scheduled to be held at the Lusail Stadium in Doha on March 27.

The Qatar Football Association (QFA) on Sunday issued a statement announcing "the postponement of all tournaments, competitions and matches effective from today and until further notice".

"The new dates for the resumption of competitions will be announced in due course through the Association's official channels," the QFA said in its statement.

Lionel Messi's Argentina were set to face Spain in the intercontinental match, which is contested between the winners of the Copa America and the Euros.

Argentina and Spain won the 2024 edition of the South American and European championships to become eligible for the one-off match, which was the most-awaited international fixture ahead of the FIFA World Cup scheduled to be held in the United States, Mexico and Canada between June 11 and July 19.

Messi’s Argentina had lifted the 2022 edition of the Finalissima, defeating Italy 3-0, months before they lifted a third World Cup in Qatar.

Qatar was one of the Middle East countries affected by the escalation of tension between Iran and a combination of the United States and Israel.

Iran attacked multiple US military bases in the Gulf in retaliation for Israeli strikes on its soil that left hundreds dead, including the nation's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.