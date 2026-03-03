The All India Football Federation (AIFF) embarrassed itself after members of the senior national women's team complained about ill-fitting kits sent for their highly anticipated Asian Cup competition in Australia.

The members of the Indian team, preparing for a major continental competition after 23 years, expressed their disappointment in a letter addressed to AIFF Deputy General Secretary M Satyanarayanan.

ADVERTISEMENT

The players were allegedly sent kits meant for kids, forcing captain Sweety Devi Ngangbam, seniormost member Grace Dangmei, and the other seniors to mail a letter just two days before their event opener against Vietnam in Perth on Wednesday.

"Representing India on the international stage requires professional standards, including properly fitted and appropriate match and training apparel," the letter said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Over the past days, players and staff have already faced challenges due to the lack of appropriate clothing during preparation. The arrival of incorrect match kits at this crucial stage has further affected morale and disrupted our focus in the final days leading up to the match.

"This internal meeting took place on 2nd March 2.00 pm between all the players. The decision to draft this letter is collective. The meeting was headed by the following players: Sweety Devi, Manisha Kalyan, Grace Dangmei, Sangita Basfore, Panthoi Chanu, Sanju, Pyari Xaxa, Shreya Hooda," the letter said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The players did not fail to highlight the significance of the tournament that could also pave the way for a historic first qualification to the FIFA Women's World Cup. At least eight of the 12 participating teams could qualify for the World Cup to be held in Brazil in 2027.

"This tournament marks our return to a major continental competition after 23 years and is a significant moment for Indian women's football. Unfortunately, on Matchday Minus 2, when the training and match jerseys arrived via cargo, we discovered a serious issue.

"The kits supplied are not fit for purpose. The sizes appear to have been manufactured for Under-15 or smaller athletes and do not fit at least 80% of the 26-player squad. The coaching staff kits are also incorrectly sized," the letter said. The AIFF said it provided the players with fresh kits on Tuesday.