Kerala Blasters' prospects and the number of their supporters in the stands of the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium got slimmer on Saturday as the club lost a fourth straight match to remain pointless in the Indian Super League (ISL).

Imran Khan scored the solitary goal in the match for Chennaiyin FC in the 42nd minute when an ambitious effort from range deflected off Hormipam’s head past a wrong-footed Arsh Anwer Shaikh.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Blasters appeared to put up a fight in the second half, with a few close calls, leaving their few remaining loyal fans on the edge of their seats. Mohammad Nawaz effected a triple save on one occasion while a diving Nihal Sudheesh missed a tap in.

David Catala’s Blasters will fly to Kolkata to take on East Bengal in their next ISL match on March 14. A week later, they will return home and could expect fewer fans.