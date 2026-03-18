FIFA has announced that YouTube will serve as a 'preferred platform' for the FIFA World Cup 2026, in a move aimed at expanding global fan engagement through digital content.

"FIFA is delighted to welcome YouTube as a Preferred Platform for the FIFA World Cup 2026," said FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafstrom. The partnership will allow FIFA's media partners and creators to deliver a wide range of content on YouTube, including extended highlights, behind-the-scenes footage, shorts, and video-on-demand material.

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The agreement also allows media partners to have the option to live stream the opening 10 minutes of every match on their YouTube channels. In addition, a select number of matches will be streamed in full, offering fans more accessible viewing options while directing them to official broadcasters.

The agreement also unlocks content from FIFA's digital archive, with full-length classic matches and iconic moments set to be made available on YouTube in the lead-up to the tournament. "This agreement will engage global fans in ways never seen before," said Mattias Grafstrom, adding that the collaboration would help maximise the tournament's reach across an evolving media landscape.

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The 2026 World Cup, to be hosted across Canada, Mexico and the United States, is expected to be the largest edition of the tournament.

YouTube's Global Head of Media and Sports, Justin Connolly, said the platform aims to deliver a more interactive and fan-centric sports experience, providing creators and partners with unprecedented access to World Cup content. "By providing official media partners and creators with premium content and unparalleled access, we're delivering a comprehensive experience for fans and partners alike," he said.

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FIFA and YouTube will also collaborate to give a global group of creators enhanced access to the tournament, further expanding digital coverage of football's biggest event.