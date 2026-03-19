Iran’s participation in the FIFA World Cup 2026 keeps getting complicated by the day. Mehdi Taj, the president of the Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran, said on Thursday that the country continues to prepare for the tournament but will not travel to the United States.

"We will boycott America, but we will not boycott the World Cup,” said Mehdi Taj. “The national team is holding a training camp in Turkey, and we will also play two friendly matches there,” Taj was quoted as saying by the Fars News Agency.

ADVERTISEMENT

All three of Iran's Group (G) stage matches are scheduled to be played in the US. Iran are set to open against New Zealand at Inglewood in Los Angeles on June 15, and will remain there to play Belgium six days later. Iran's third match, against Egypt, is in Seattle.

Mexico, one of the co-hosts of the event, has expressed readiness to help Iran. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Tuesday that her country was prepared to host Iran's first-round matches. However, FIFA has yet to accept the alternative. "FIFA is in regular contact with all participating member associations, including IR Iran, to discuss planning for the FIFA World Cup 2026," a FIFA spokesperson said.

ADVERTISEMENT

US President Donald Trump recently urged the Iranian football team not to play in America 'for their own life and safety'. Iran were one of the first nations to qualify for the World Cup, and are set to make their seventh appearance in the tournament. The 48-team World Cup will run till July 19, and is being staged in the US, Mexico and Canada.