The Indian football team were dealt a blow two days before their AFC Asian Cup qualifier against Hong Kong as defender Abneet Bharti was released from the national camp in Kochi.

The All India Football Federation did not mention a reason for Bharti's departure in a statement issued on Sunday, only noting that he has returned to his club in Bolivia, Academia del Balompie Boliviano.

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However, Bharti put out a post on social media, in which he explained the reason. "I have been informed that I require an NOC (No Objection Certificate) from the Asian Football Confederation to be eligible to officially represent India, due to my birthplace being Kathmandu, Nepal," Bharti posted.

"On Saturday evening, it was unfortunately confirmed that this NOC will not arrive in time for the match..," he posted. Bharti was a member of the Kerala Blasters squad in the 2019-20 season of the ISL, though he did not make an appearance for the Kochi-based side.

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Bharti and Ryan Williams were in line to become the first players born outside India to make their debuts for the Blue Tigers. Williams, an Australian who has accepted Indian citizenship, had an issue similar to Bharti's in November when he did not receive an NOC on time to feature against Bangladesh in an Asian Cup qualifier.

Williams, however, is eligible for the match on March 31. He is expected to lead Khalid Jamil's attack as India search for their first win of the qualifiers despite being eliminated without a win in five rounds.