Five minutes into the second half of India's AFC Asian Cup qualifier against Hong Kong in Kochi, there was confusion in the media box, with journalists quizzing each other to confirm that there had never been a home win in an international fixture at the venue.

While that discussion went on, debates over the number of defeats or appearances by the national team at the venue could also be heard. No matter how prepared you are, it is always wise to double-check because the Indian men's football team had played at least 17 international fixtures at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi since it was built in 1996, but never won. Most of those fixtures involved World Cup qualifiers and friendlies against higher-ranked opposition.

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Tonight, Khalid Jamil's India ended that dubious record with a 2-1 win over Hong Kong. Ryan Williams scored on his debut to give India a dream start in the 4th minute, and Akash Mishra sneaked in a long throw from Rahul Bheke in the 50th to make history.

Everton Camargo found a pocket of space between Sandesh Jhingan and Rahul Bheke to score for Hong Kong in the 65th minute, but India prevailed. It did not matter that the result came in an inconsequential final group game of the qualifiers, with India eliminated from the contest.

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The 22,690 fans in attendance made sure the setting was right for the Blue Tigers to finish the qualifiers on a high and secure a much-needed win in Kochi.

India mixed caution with aggression while the visitors struggled in the humid conditions, and almost stopped pressing as the game wore on from its 7 pm start. Williams, an Australian who recently took up Indian citizenship, proved a spearhead in attack, while Anwar Ali was used in a central midfield role to reinforce the defence.

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Manvir Singh had a free role to start with, and he targeted the space left by Chhangte, who was tasked with carrying the ball to drag the Hong Kong left back. It was from one such choreographed routine that India found the opener. Chhangte and Abhishek Teckcham stretched the Hong Kong defence to give Manvir space on the right flank, and the lanky attacker played a teasing low cross for Williams to finish.

India thereafter remained compact, not providing Hong Kong space to operate in the central areas. After the second goal, it was only fair that the Indian tactics appeared more pragmatic. The introductions of Jeakson Singh and Malayali debutant Bijoy Varghese in the second half meant the scoreline was meant to be preserved rather than improved upon.

Substitute Ashique Kuruniyan tried a few audacious long-range shots to try and impress his home crowd, but the selfish attempts could be forgiven because India held on to the slender lead, at a venue where its regular occupants, Kerala Blasters, are yet to win an Indian Super League match this season.