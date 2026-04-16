Ashley Westwood has reassured the Kerala Blasters fans that the club won’t be relegated from the Indian Super League (ISL).

The interim head coach reminded the fans of the progress the club has made since he took over from Spaniard David Catala, who was sacked with the Blasters on a point from six rounds. Since the Englishman took charge, the Blasters have gained four points from three matches, including a first win of the campaign.

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On Wednesday, NorthEast United’s Lalrinzuala Lalbianknia scored an 88th-minute equaliser to deny the Blasters their first clean sheet and another three points. “I said all along we won't be in a relegation fight. We won't,” Westwood said post-match. “We've just got to try and pick up as many points as possible.”

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Mathematically, the Blasters are still involved in a relegation battle, sitting 13th in the 14-team table with 5 points from 9 rounds. Mohammedan SC, which is placed at the bottom of the points table, has zero points from seven rounds. However, they could edge the Blasters by winning their two games in hand. Chennaiyin and Odisha too have five points each, but having played seven and six matches respectively.

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The Blasters' next home match is on April 18 against Jamshedpur FC, which is fourth in the points table with 15 points from eight rounds. When Westwood was reminded of the tough fixture ahead, he reiterated the ground he’s gained in the last three weeks.

“Four points from six. Keep repeating myself. Jamshedpur will be a different challenge. The boys have got to be happy that now they know we can get points from games.

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“We're not on a losing streak. Before the game, they were. We're on a two-game, not-lost streak, which is a big improvement and something they can all look to and hope to build on,” Westwood said.