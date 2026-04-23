FIFA has announced the start of last-minute ticket sales for all 104 matches in the 2026 World Cup, starting June 11.

However, responses from fans who tried to purchase tickets immediately after the sales reopened indicate that the virtual queues lasted several hours.

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According to FIFA, the tickets are “now available for public purchase on a first-come, first-served basis”. As per an earlier communique from FIFA, the tickets will be available across categories 1 to 3 and the front-row seat categories, depending on the matches.

FIFA says more than five million tickets have already been sold, out of an expected total of just over six million. The World Cup, expanded to 48 teams, will be jointly hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.

The message displayed while attempting to purchase tickets via the last-minute sales.

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“Along with this set of tickets, additional tickets will continue to be released to the public on an ongoing basis up until the final on Sunday, 19 July (subject to availability),” FIFA said.

In December, FIFA sold tickets for prices starting from $140 (₹13,000), while also introducing a small number of ‘Supporter Entry Tier’ tickets for $60 (₹5,600), with the declared aim of making the World Cup affordable for fans of the qualified teams.

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At the same time, tickets for the final were priced at $8,680 (₹8.14 lakh). On April 1, when sales reopened, prices rose to as much as $10,990 (₹10.03 lakh).

FIFA has been heavily criticised for the higher ticket prices, with a group of US lawmakers saying the dynamic pricing has turned the biggest sporting event into an exclusionary enterprise at the expense of fans.