Spain and Barcelona’s teenage superstar, Lamine Yamal, has suffered a hamstring injury. Spanish giants Barcelona said the 18-year-old will miss the rest of the season due to the injury to his left leg (biceps femoris muscle), but added that he is expected to be available for the FIFA World Cup set to begin on June 11.

"The player will follow a conservative treatment plan,” Barcelona said in a statement on Thursday. Yamal limped off the pitch during Wednesday’s La Liga match against Celta Vigo, in which he scored the winning penalty (1-0). Such injuries usually take between two weeks to three months to heal, depending on the severity.

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Yamal is one of the young superstars expected to make a huge impact at the World Cup to be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

At 16, Yamal was impressive in Spain's Euro 2024 title win. He was declared the Best Young Player of the event. Spain rely heavily on Yamal’s prodigious talent as they aim to win their second World Cup after the maiden success in 2010.

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Yamal had been troubled by groin issues multiple times this season, but he has scored 16 times for Barcelona this season. He also provided three assists for Spain in their World Cup qualifiers last year.

Spain are in Group H alongside Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay. Spain's first match is against Cape Verde in Atlanta on June 15. Should Yamal not become fit for the World Cup, it would be a huge miss for Spain.