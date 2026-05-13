With a little luck, Kerala could witness one of their own play in the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Malayali lad Tahsin Mohammed has been included in Qatar's preliminary squad for the World Cup, starting June 11.

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The 19-year-old winger is part of the 34-member list announced by the Qatar Football Association. Former Spain coach Julen Lopetegui is the head coach of Qatar.

The participating nations are expected to declare their final squads before June 11. The final squads should comprise no more than 26 players.

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Should Tahsin, who represents Al-Duhail SC in the Qatar Stars League, make the final list, he would arguably become the first player with both parents as Malayalis to play in the men's FIFA World Cup.

Tahsin was born in Qatar to Thalassery native Jamshid and Valapattanam native Shaima.

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At 17, Tahsin became the first player of Indian origin to play in the Qatari top division. He was part of Qatar's World Cup qualifiers in 2024.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be held in the United States, Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 19. Qatar are among the 48 participating nations.