China has struck a deal to televise the FIFA World Cup 2026, while India remains in a broadcast deadlock.

FIFA announced on Friday that it has reached an agreement with China Media Group (CMG) to broadcast all 104 matches of the upcoming World Cup and the 2030 edition. The deal also covers the FIFA Women's World Cups in 2027 and 2031.

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“It’s a real pleasure that we have found an agreement with CMG,” said FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafstrom. “The Chinese market is of very big importance to the global football community. We know the passion of Chinese football fans, and we’re very happy and proud of our partnership with CMG to bring the FIFA World Cup to all fans in China.”

Meanwhile, with less than a month remaining till kick-off, India has yet to resolve the broadcast issue. The FIFA World Cup 2026, jointly hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, will be held from June 11 to July 19.

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Indian broadcasters have yet to meet FIFA's demands. Initially, FIFA wanted $100 million for the broadcast rights in India, but later the world football body slashed it to around $35 million.

However, a $20 million bid by JioStar was the highest offer made from India, yet. In 2022, a then-Reliance subsidiary secured the broadcast rights in India for $60 million.

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It is understood that broadcasters in India are unwilling to spend a hefty sum due to the timing of the World Cup. As most of the matches will be aired past midnight in India, the broadcasters fear a dip in viewership.