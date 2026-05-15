The countdown to the FIFA World Cup began on a musical note early on Friday with the release of the tournament’s official song, Dai Dai, featuring Pop Queen Shakira and Burna Boy.

Released via Sony Music Latin, the upbeat track has already begun generating buzz online, with fans flooding social media with enthusiastic reactions. With its infectious rhythm and celebratory energy, Dai Dai has drawn inevitable comparisons to Shakira’s iconic Waka Waka (This Time for Africa), the anthem of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

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“The track captures the energy, passion and global spirit that will define the greatest show on earth,” FIFA said in a statement.

Beyond its musical appeal, the song also supports a charitable cause, with $100 million earmarked to expand access to quality education and football opportunities for children worldwide.

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“Shakira is partnering with Global Citizen and FIFA to support access to education for children in underserved communities, with her royalties from Dai Dai being donated to the Education Fund. Sony Music will also match the first $250,000 raised with a donation,” FIFA said.

Adding to the buzz, Shakira will co-headline the FIFA World Cup 2026 final halftime show on July 19 — a first for the tournament. The final is set to blend football and live entertainment on an unprecedented scale while also promoting the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund.

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Shakira's first collaboration with the FIFA World Cup was for the 2010 edition held in South Africa.

The performance of 'Waka Waka' (This time for Africa) became a global hit and remains one of the most popular World Cup anthems. Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin's 'The Cup of Life' was one of the first major hits used for FIFA World Cups.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, starting June 11. The upcoming edition will be the first with 48 participating nations, an increase from the usual 32.