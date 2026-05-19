Cristiano Ronaldo has been included in Portugal’s FIFA World Cup 2026 squad. Surprised? Why would anyone be? But if one did raise an Ancelotti-style eyebrow at the announcement that came today, how can there be any blame? After all, Cristiano is 41 years old.

But unless he had a long injury, Cristiano was always going to be part of Roberto Martinez' Portuguese armada that will touch shore in Houston for their World Cup opener on June 17 against the Democratic Republic of Congo.

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Portugal face Uzbekistan on June 23, again in Houston, before wrapping up their Group K fixtures with a tie against Colombia in Miami on June 27. Once he plays in one of those games, he will set a record sixth World Cup finals appearance. The only player who can match that stat is his nemesis, Lionel Messi, who should also be there with his World Champions, Argentina.

Ronaldo, needless to say, is still one of the hottest commodities in world football, alongside Messi, who will turn 39 on June 24. Argentina have not announced their squad, but dare we ask, ‘Will Messi be in it?’

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Ronaldo is the record scorer in international football with 143 goals, but he is also one of the all-time greats to have never won a World Cup. Recently, Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes said he would want to win the elusive title for Cristiano.

“Wrapping up all this last World Cup with Cristiano (Ronaldo) winning it would be something amazing. I really hope we can make it happen, not just for Portugal, but for everything Cristiano gave to football and the world,” Fernandes said.

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The World Cup, expanded to 48 teams, will run from June 11 to July 19 in Canada, the United States and Mexico.

Portugal squad:

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa, Jose Sa, Rui Silva, Ricardo Velho; Defenders: Diogo Dalot, Matheus Nunes, Nelson Semedo, Joao Cancelo, Nuno Mendes, Goncalo Inacio, Renato Veiga, Ruben Dias, Tomas Araujo; Midfielders: Ruben Neves, Samuel Costa, Joao Neves, Vitinha, Bruno Fernandes, Bernando Silva; Forwards: Joao Felix, Trincao, Francisco Conceicao, Pedro Neto, Rafael Leao, Goncalo Guedes, Goncalo Ramos, Cristiano Ronaldo