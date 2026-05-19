Kerala's Malavika P has been included in India’s preliminary squad for the SAFF Women's Championship to be held in Margao, Goa, from May 25 to June 6.

Last year, the Kasaragod native became the first Malayali woman to play for India in 26 years. She scored her first senior international goal in a thumping 13-0 win over Mongolia in an AFC Women's Asian Cup qualifier in Thailand last June.

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Manisha Kalyan, who plays for Alianza Lima in Peru, is expected to join the squad only during the international window on June 1.

India last won the title in 2019, while Bangladesh have won the last two editions. Crispin Chettri is the head coach of the women's side that will play the Maldives (May 25) and Bangladesh (May 31) in the group stages.

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Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bhutan are the other participants. All the matches will be played at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao.

Neighbouring Pakistan, a regular member of SAFF, are not participating as its government did not give clearance to travel to India for the championship.