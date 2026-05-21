Just as Carlo Ancelotti has become synonymous with the Champions League, there is one man who has built a similar stature in Europe’s second-tier competition — Unai Emery and the Europa League.

The Spaniard once again proved why he is called “Mr Europa League” after guiding Aston Villa to a historic Europa League triumph, defeating SC Freiburg 3-0 in the final on Wednesday.

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The victory was historic in more ways than one. It marked Emery’s fifth Europa League title — matching the kind of European dominance Ancelotti has enjoyed in the Champions League with five titles of his own.

Emery first built his legendary reputation with three consecutive Europa League triumphs at Sevilla FC between 2014 and 2016. He then guided Villarreal to their first-ever major trophy by defeating Manchester United in the 2021 final.

Now, he has repeated the feat with Aston Villa, ending the English club’s 30-year wait for silverware and delivering their first European trophy since the famous 1982 European Cup triumph.

And perhaps fittingly, every club with whom Emery has won the competition carries the letters “villa” in its name — Sevilla, Villarreal and Aston Villa.

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When Emery arrived at Villa Park in 2022, Aston Villa were hovering dangerously close to the Premier League relegation zone. The club’s glorious history felt distant, with fans still clinging to memories from the 1980s and 90s.

Less than four years later, Emery has completely transformed the Midlands club. Villa have already secured a Champions League spot by climbing to fourth in the Premier League table, and the Europa League triumph now stands as the ultimate confirmation of their rise under the Spaniard.

The final itself showcased everything Emery has built into this Villa side — tactical discipline, defensive resilience and ruthless attacking quality.

“This final is the confirmation about how we are progressing,” Emery told TNT Sports after the victory. “Europe gave us a lot.” The goals of Youri Tielemans, Emiliano Buendia and Morgan Rogers helped the team to clinch the title.

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The 54-year-old also said he hopes to establish Aston Villa among Europe’s elite and continue their rise in next season’s Champions League campaign.

For Villa fans, however, this moment was about far more than future ambitions. “We’ve worked so hard for this,” said forward Morgan Rogers. “Great moment for the fans, great moment for the club — we’ll go down in history.”

And with yet another Europa League crown in his hands, Unai Emery has once again reminded the football world that when it comes to this competition, there may be no manager greater.

(With Reuters inputs)