Just hours after the conclusion of the current Indian Super League (ISL) season, participating clubs issued a joint statement to the football governing body of India, expressing serious concerns over the uncertainty surrounding Indian football and urging it to adopt a financially sustainable structure for the league.

In a strongly worded statement released late on Friday, the clubs warned the All India Football Federation (AIFF) that they may not be able to commit to future editions of the league if the present situation continues. “With deep concern and disappointment, the clubs of the Indian Super League wish to state that, given the continued uncertainty surrounding professional football in India, we are now compelled to review the extent of our commitment to the league beyond the current season,” the statement said.

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The development came on the same day the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) allotted India only one play-off slot in the third-tier AFC Challenge League for the 2027-28 season — a significant fall for Indian club football. The AFC’s decision was largely influenced by the shortened and disrupted ISL season, which failed to meet several competition criteria required for higher-tier Asian tournaments.

Originally scheduled to begin in September-October, the ISL season was delayed until February after the AIFF failed to secure a commercial sponsor for the league. As a result, the competition had to be shortened, with teams playing nearly half the number of matches compared to a regular season.

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The clubs said the uncertainty had placed a massive financial burden on them, with several franchises reportedly even considering shutting operations if the situation persists. “The continued absence of structural certainty, commercial clarity and long-term visibility has made it increasingly difficult to justify the financial and operational commitments required to compete sustainably,” the statement added.

The clubs also revealed that they had proposed an alternative league model to the AIFF, which they believe could provide long-term stability to Indian football. “At the heart of Indian football’s future must be a financially sustainable league. The clubs have proposed an alternative model which we believe is credible, constructive and worthy of being evaluated on merit, alongside any other proposal before the AIFF,” the statement said.

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Reports suggest that all ISL clubs except East Bengal submitted a joint proposal to the AIFF ahead of its May 22 meeting. The statement was jointly issued by clubs including Kerala Blasters FC, Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Mumbai City FC, Chennaiyin FC and Sporting Club Delhi.

The clubs maintained that their demands were aimed at ensuring the long-term sustainability of Indian football. “Indian football has the foundation to be far greater than it is today. It is therefore disappointing that those who have built, funded, promoted and sustained the league continue to face uncertainty over the very structure within which they are expected to operate,” the statement said.