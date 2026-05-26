After getting a place in Qatar's preliminary World Cup squad, Kerala-origin footballer Tahsin Mohammed moved a step closer to a potential FIFA World Cup appearance after being included in the nation’s 28-member squad for an international friendly against Ireland ahead of the final squad announcement.

Qatar will face Ireland in Dublin on Thursday as part of its preparations for the FIFA World Cup, with the match expected to play a key role in Spanish head coach Julen Lopetegui finalising his 26-member squad for the tournament.

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The 19-year-old winger had earlier earned a place in Qatar’s preliminary 34-member squad and has now survived the latest round of cuts after the coaching staff reportedly trimmed seven players following a technical evaluation, according to Qatar News Agency.

All participating nations are expected to announce their final World Cup squads before June 11, with FIFA regulations permitting a maximum of 26 players in each squad.

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If selected in the final squad, Tahsin could become one of the first footballers of Malayali origin to feature in the men's FIFA World Cup.

Tahsin, who represents Al-Duhail SC in the Qatar Stars League, was born in Qatar to Thalassery native Jamshid and Valapattanam native Shaima.

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At 17, Tahsin became the first player of Indian origin to play in the Qatari top division. He was part of Qatar's World Cup qualifiers in 2024.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be held in the United States, Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 19. Qatar are among the 48 participating nations.