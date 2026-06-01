Just 10 days before the start of the FIFA World Cup, Indian football fans can finally breathe a sigh of relief after Zee Entertainment ended weeks of uncertainty by securing the broadcast rights for football's biggest event in the country.

Zee Entertainment said on Monday that it had acquired the rights to broadcast the 2026 FIFA World Cup and 38 other FIFA events through 2034. The financial details of the deal, however, were not disclosed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reuters had earlier reported that FIFA initially sought around $100 million for the India package covering the 2026 and 2030 World Cups before reducing its asking price to $60 million.

The agreement comes after talks between FIFA and a Reliance-Disney joint venture failed to materialise. Sony was also in discussions but ultimately decided against making an offer.

ADVERTISEMENT

The broadcasting rights remained unsold in India for weeks, with industry sources indicating that broadcasters were reluctant due to the tournament's late-night kick-off timings. Most matches are expected to begin after midnight Indian time, raising concerns over television ratings and advertising revenue.

The World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, begins on June 11.

ADVERTISEMENT

(With inputs from Reuters)