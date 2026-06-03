It is unusual not to find Brazil among the favourites at a FIFA World Cup. The five-time champions last won the title in 2002, which was also the last time they played in a final. In the five World Cups since, Brazil have only made it to the semifinals once.

However, experienced midfielder Casemiro feels that not being rated as favourites is a good thing. "We aren’t the big favourites," Casemiro told FIFA's media channel. "Of course, we’re in good shape; we’ve got a strong squad, with a mix of experience and young talent.

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"Perhaps this time we’re a step behind, but we’re on our toes, and that’s always a good thing. We want to go there in good shape and have a great World Cup.”

Brazil, coached by the veteran Carlo Ancelotti, have a strong squad that can challenge for a record-extending sixth title. Talismanic striker Neymar has returned after a long absence, while the likes of Igor Thiago of Brentford and Matheus Cunha of Manchester United add muscle to Brazil's impressive attack.

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"We have only had one year working with the manager, who has excellent experience in football, but in reality, we have only worked together for 40 days. I think we will go into the tournament in strong form.

"We have quality players, experienced players, energetic players and young players. I think we have a good mix for this competition."

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Brazil are in Group C, alongside Morocco, Haiti and Scotland. Should Brazil win their group, they will go up against the runner-up side from Group F, which could be the Netherlands, Japan, Sweden or Tunisia.

Reigning champions Argentina are among the favourites, while European heavyweights France and Spain are also worthy contenders, alongside England. The World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada will begin on June 11.