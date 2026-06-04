Idukki: Football fever has reached new heights in Idukki's Kulamavu, where Argentina fans have installed a giant cutout of football legend Lionel Messi at the Vadakkeppuzha Check Dam.

Standing prominently at the check dam along the Cheruthoni–Thodupuzha state highway, the towering structure was put up by members of the Kulamavu Argentina Fans Association, including Ananthu Suresh, Vinayak Sunil, Nibin Benny, Bennet Jeejo and Sharon K Raju.

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Known for their unwavering support of Argentina, the group had adorned the check dam with massive flags and festoons during previous tournaments. Ahead of the FIFA World Cup, they have taken their celebrations a step further, with a giant Messi cutout now rising above the waters of Kulamavu.

Funded by contributions from Argentina supporters, the project cost around ₹20,000. The installation itself was a challenging operation. A support structure was first erected from a boat, after which the giant Messi cutout was ferried to the middle of the check dam and hoisted into place.

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Speaking to Onmanorama, association office-bearer Ananthu Suresh said the fans are confident that Argentina will once again lift the trophy. He also revealed that the association is considering screening major matches on a big screen at Kulamavu.

With the World Cup approaching, the association expects more football-themed displays to appear across the region as supporters of rival teams prepare their own celebrations.