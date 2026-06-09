Africa's best male referee, Omar Abdulkadir Artan, will not be able to officiate at the FIFA World Cup as the United States has denied him entry.

Artan, who was the Confederation of African Football's (CAF) Best Male Referee for 2025, was expected to be the first Somali to officiate at a men's World Cup.

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"FIFA is not involved in host country immigration processes, including visa adjudications, and has been informed by authorities that Mr Artan's status will not be changed at present," a FIFA spokesperson told the media.

According to news agency Reuters, the US Customs and Border Protection, without naming him, said in a statement that a Somali national arrived at Miami International Airport from Istanbul on Saturday and was deemed inadmissible due to vetting concerns.

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CBP said the referee underwent routine additional inspection before being denied entry. According to news agency reports, Artan had a valid visa. He was one of the 52 referees selected for the World Cup. There are six other referees from Africa at the World Cup.

The Trump administration's strict immigration policies have been a point of concern ahead of the World Cup. The FIFA World Cup to be held in the United States, Mexico and Canada will run from June 11 to July 19.