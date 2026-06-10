Argentina have completed a proper warm-up before they set out to defend their title at the FIFA World Cup, with captain and talisman Leo Messi returning from an injury to score in a 3-0 friendly win over Iceland.

Messi came on as a substitute in the 70th minute and was on the scoresheet just two minutes later. He converted a penalty, tucking it away into the left of Elias Rafn Olafsson's goal. Messi had masterminded the move that won Argentina the penalty as Lautaro Martinez was fouled while chasing his skipper's delicate through ball.

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Messi had been out of action due to muscle fatigue and a slight strain in his left hamstring, which he suffered in his last appearance for his club, Inter Miami, on May 24.

In a sense, Messi redeemed himself with the penalty goal against Iceland because in Argentina's earlier meeting with the Nordic island nation, the superstar missed from the spot.

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That famous match in the group stage of the 2018 World Cup ended 1-1, with Alfreo Finnbogason scoring in the 45th minute after a powerful strike from Sergio Aguero in the 19th minute.

Messi will turn 39 on June 24, but a week before that (on June 17), he would set a record for the sixth World Cup appearance when Argentina play Algeria in their Group J opener. Messi is Argentina's all-time top scorer with 117 goals.

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Argentina had defeated France in a shootout in the final of the 2022 World Cup to lift their third title after 1978 and 1986.