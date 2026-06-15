The opening 20 minutes of FIFA World Cup clash between Spain and Cape Verde could be summed up like this: No surprises or no breakthrough. Despite dominating possession and territory, Spain were unable to find a way past a disciplined Cape Verde defence as the score remained goalless.

As expected, Spain controlled the ball and dictated the tempo, while Cape Verde focused on keeping their opponents at bay. The African debutants executed their game plan effectively, frustrating the Spaniards with a compact defensive shape.

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Spain probed patiently with their trademark short passing and movement, but every attack was met by a wall of blue shirts.

Lamine Yamal during training. Photo: AFP

Their first real opening came in the 11th minute when Pedri delivered a dangerous ball into the penalty area from the left flank. However, no Spanish attacker could get on the end of it and the Cape Verde defence cleared the danger.

Ferran Torres threatened again in the 16th minute, but his effort was blocked as Cape Verde continued to defend resolutely, effectively parking the bus and stifling Spain's attacking rhythm.

Cape Verde's first meaningful venture forward came in the 21st minute when they worked the ball down the left wing. However, the move fizzled out before reaching the final third, allowing Spain to regain possession and resume their control of the contest.

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Earlier, Spain benched Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams, and Victor Munoz after they recovered from injuries, and they are available if needed. Mikel Oyarzabal leads Spain's attack, while head coach Luis de la Fuente has opted to start Gavi ahead of Alex Baena in midfield.

Cape Verde, meanwhile, is led by captain Ryan Mendes, the country's most-capped player and all-time leading goalscorer.

Spain arrives at the tournament seeking to end a run of disappointing World Cup campaigns since lifting the trophy in South Africa in 2010. La Roja crashed out in the group stage in 2014 and failed to progress beyond the Round of 16 in both 2018 and 2022.

For Cape Verde, making their World Cup debut, a positive result against one of the tournament favourites would mark a historic start and significantly boost their hopes of progressing from the group.

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Lineups:

Spain: Unai Simon; Marcos Llorente, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Rodri, Fabian Ruiz, Pedri; Ferran Torres, Gavi, Mikel Oyarzabal

Cape Verde: Vozinha; Diney Borges, Roberto Lopes, Sidny Cabral, Steven Moreira; Kevin Pina, Jovane Cabral, Jamiro Monteiro, Laros Duarte; Dailon Livramento, Ryan Mendes