Kylian Mbappe, Michael Olise and Ousmane Dembele lead the attack for France as they take on Sadio Mane's Senegal in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I clash at the New York New Jersey Stadium.

France have painful memories of facing Senegal at the World Cup. The two sides first met at the tournament in 2002, when Senegal pulled off one of the greatest upsets in World Cup history by defeating the then world and European champions 1-0 in the opening match. Papa Bouba Diop scored the winner as the tournament debutants stunned the footballing world.

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More than two decades later, France and Senegal are meeting again on football's biggest stage.

However, France coach Didier Deschamps dismissed suggestions that the match carries any sense of revenge.

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"Listen, this was history. Even N'Golo Kante, I'm not sure he saw the game. Nearly all of my players weren't born in 2002," Deschamps told reporters.

The 2018 world champions will be aiming to begin their campaign strongly as they seek to reclaim the World Cup crown they lost to Argentina in the 2022 final.

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Senegal, meanwhile, arrives at the tournament eager to prove their credentials after surrendering their African Cup of Nations title to Morocco earlier this year. The Lions of Teranga will be hoping for another deep run at the World Cup and to show why they remain one of Africa's strongest teams.

Their coach, Pape Thiaw, knows what it takes to upset France on the world stage. Thiaw was part of Senegal's squad during the memorable 2002 campaign and now has the opportunity to guide his country to another famous result.

Playing in their third consecutive World Cup, Senegal will once again look to talisman Sadio Mane to inspire them on the biggest stage.

Lineups:

France: Mike Maignan, Dayot Upamecano, Jules Kounde, William Saliba, Theo Hernandez, Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot, Ousmane Dembele, Kylian Mbappe (c), Michael Olise, Desire Doue.

Senegal: Edouard Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly (c), Krepin Diatta, Moussa Niakhate, El Hadji Malick Diouf, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Lamine Camara, Pape Gueye, Sadio Mane, Nicolas Jackson, Ismaila Sarr.