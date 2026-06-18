Thrissur: Football fever has found a unique expression in Thrissur, where a young fan has transformed his luxury Mini Cooper into a moving tribute to Argentina, one of the most passionately supported teams in Kerala.

Shehzad, a native of Chovvalloorpadi and a final-year undergraduate student in Ireland, has given his Mini Cooper a striking makeover in Argentina's iconic sky-blue and white colours. The customised vehicle has quickly become a local attraction, earning the nickname "Argentina Cooper" among football enthusiasts.

Shehzad with his Mini Cooper. Photo: Special arrangement

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A devoted supporter of Argentina and football great Lionel Messi, Shehzad said his admiration for the team inspired the transformation. His passion is shared by the rest of his family, all of whom are ardent Argentina supporters.

The luxury sports car was wrapped in custom decals reflecting Argentina's colours and football identity. Since bringing the modified vehicle home to Chavakkad, Shehzad has found himself at the centre of attention wherever he goes.

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“People often signal me to stop the car. Many come over to take selfies and ask about the design,” he said.

The football-themed Mini Cooper has drawn appreciation from fans and curious onlookers alike, many of whom see it as a creative celebration of the beautiful game.

A side view of the Mini Cooper. Photo: Special arrangement

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With the FIFA World Cup capturing the imagination of fans across the globe, Shehzad is hopeful Argentina can once again lift the trophy under the leadership of Lionel Messi.

For now, the "Argentina Cooper" continues to turn heads on roads across Thrissur. Once the World Cup comes to an end, however, Shehzad plans to restore the vehicle to its original appearance. Until then, the car remains a moving symbol of football passion and Argentina fandom in Kerala.