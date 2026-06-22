Thrissur: Football fever often inspires extraordinary displays of fandom during the World Cup, but few can match the creativity of Thrissur native Tarakan Joy, who has painted his 11 pet geese in Argentina's iconic blue-and-white colours.

A resident of Mundur and a lifelong supporter of Argentina and football legend Lionel Messi, Joy wanted his passion for the game to stand out from the usual World Cup celebrations.

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His solution was both unusual and eye-catching. The geese, adorned in the colours of the Argentine flag, have become a major attraction in the locality, drawing curious onlookers and football fans eager to catch a glimpse of the unique tribute.

The Geese, which are painted in the colours of the Argentine flag. Photo: Special arrangement

Joy says the idea stemmed from his deep affection for the Argentine national team and his desire to celebrate the World Cup in a memorable way. While giant cut-outs, flags and fan gatherings are common sights during major tournaments, he chose to involve his beloved pets, creating a spectacle that has quickly become the talk of the neighbourhood.

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Addressing concerns about the welfare of the birds, Joy clarified that only temporary, water-soluble paint was used. According to him, the colouring is completely harmless and washes away naturally, ensuring the geese remain safe and comfortable.

Joy's enthusiasm for football is shared by his wife, Princy, who has wholeheartedly supported the unconventional idea. The couple regularly watch World Cup matches together, and she says she was delighted by the concept and the excitement it has generated among local residents.

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The "Argentina geese" have since become an unexpected World Cup attraction in Mundur. Residents and passers-by frequently stop to photograph and film the birds, turning the family's home into an unlikely football hotspot. Children, football enthusiasts and curious visitors have been flocking to see the colourful display.

Beyond being a celebration of football, the geese have also become a symbol of the bond between humans and their pets. The sight of the blue-and-white birds waddling around has brought smiles to many faces, showcasing how sport can inspire creativity, joy and a sense of community.

As anticipation builds around the World Cup, Joy's feathered companions stand as a colourful reminder that football passion can take many forms—sometimes in ways that are both heartwarming and unforgettable.