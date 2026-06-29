Brazil haven't won the World Cup since 2002. But even in their humiliating 1-7 defeat to Germany 12 years ago, the fans of the Selecao still had the consolation that the most successful nation in the tournament's history had made it at least to the quarterfinals in over three decades.

That history is in danger tonight, as they face an unpredictable Japanese side that is no stranger to causing upsets, in the round of 32 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Houston.

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Japan had stunned Germany and Spain in the group stages in the previous edition. They famously produced a memorable turnaround in the second half of a friendly in Tokyo in October 2025 -- to win 3-2 -- the last meeting between the teams.

Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti has named an unchanged side from their 3-0 win over Scotland. It means star striker Neymar starts on the bench, while 19-year-old forward Rayan makes his second start for the national side.

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Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu has made four changes to his team that drew 1-1 against Sweden in their final Group F match. Shogo Taniguchi, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Junya Ito and Kaishu Sano are back in the starting XI, while Takefusa Kubo starts on the bench.