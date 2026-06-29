Neymar Jr has been left on Brazil's bench in their FIFA World Cup 2026 round of 32 clash with Japan in Houston. If and when he comes on, the superstar will be aiming to get on the scoresheet against his favourite international opposition.

Neymar has scored nine goals against Japan since his first appearance against the Asian side in a friendly on October 16, 2012. He scored twice in the 4-0 win in Poland. A year later, he scored again against Japan in the Confederations Cup.

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The superstar only managed about 15 minutes in the group stages as he was recovering from a calf injury. He came on for Matheus Cunha after 76 minutes in a 3-0 win over Scotland.

In the build-up to the knockout clash, Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti said he hoped their talisman would be fit enough to play for longer than he did against Scotland.

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Five-time champions Brazil's last title came in 2002. Since then, the team in yellow has managed one fourth-place finish and four quarterfinal appearances.

Neymar is Brazil's all-time leading goalscorer with 79 goals, two more than the legendary Pele. But this tournament might be his last chance to emulate the great man, because even his die-hard fans fear this could be his last World Cup.

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His last goal against Japan came in a friendly in 2022. However, at 34, troubled by injuries, Neymar is not the tricky forward that defenders worldwide feared. He could still prove the world wrong with a drop of the shoulder and a trick shot.